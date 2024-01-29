﻿
3 US soldiers killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Xinhua
  11:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Three US soldiers were killed and many others wounded in a drone attack targeting US forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the border with Syria Saturday night.
US President Joe Biden said Sunday that three US soldiers were killed and many others wounded in a drone attack targeting US forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the border with Syria Saturday night.

The president said in a statement that his administration was still gathering facts about the attack. Nonetheless, he attributed the attack to Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

In a separate statement, US Central Command confirmed that the number of wounded soldiers stood at 25 in the attack launched by a one-way attack drone. The command said updates will be issued when available.

Biden said the United States "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing."

US troops in Syria and Iraq have frequently come under attack since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023. US retaliatory counterstrikes against Iran-backed militias in the region have so far failed to deter them, culminating in the deaths of US soldiers in attacks for the first time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
