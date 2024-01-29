News / World

Israeli army kills over 350 in S. Gaza's Khan Younis during past 48 hours: Hamas

The Hamas-run government in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli army killed at least 350 Palestinians in the past 48 hours in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical teams were unable to reach dozens of bodies scattered on the streets, the statement added, noting that local residents had to bury the dead in the courtyard of the city's Nasser Hospital as they could not take them to the Khan Younis cemetery.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Sunday that Nasser Hospital has been filled with medical waste due to a blockade by the Israeli army, noting that at least 7,000 wounded and sick people in the enclave are in urgent need of life-saving treatment.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned in a statement about the depletion of the oxygen supply at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis amid the ongoing siege by Israeli forces, which has made it difficult for medical teams at the hospital to perform surgical operations.

Since its onset on October 7, 2023, the months-long deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a Palestinian death toll of 26,422 in Gaza, with the number of injuries rising to 65,087, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
