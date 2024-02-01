News / World

EU reaches deal on 50-bln-euro aid to Ukraine

All 27 European Union countries have agreed to extend 50 billion euros (US$54 billion) in aid to Ukraine at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel said on social media.

Michel said that the additional 50-billion-euro support package for Ukraine was from within the EU budget.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine," Michel said, adding that "EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine."

For weeks, EU officials have been trying to reach a compromise with Hungary to get an agreement on the four-year package for Ukraine which EU leaders failed to agree at a summit in mid-December.

The special EU summit on Thursday is scheduled to discuss the midterm revision of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework, assistance to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, Michel said in an invitation letter to members of the European Council ahead of the summit.

