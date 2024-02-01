Russian investigators say missile downing Il-76 fired by Patriot system

The Ukrainian military used the MIM-104A guided missile of the Patriot system to shoot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft last week.

The Ukrainian military used the MIM-104A guided missile of the Patriot system to shoot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft last week, the RIA news agency reported Thursday.

A total of 116 fragments of two anti-aircraft missiles with inscriptions in English were found near the crash site of the plane, Russian investigators said, according to the report.

A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft with 65 Ukrainian prisoners, six crew members, and three accompanying persons on board crashed in the country's Belgorod region last week.