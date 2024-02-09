News / World

Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

World-renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa died on Tuesday at the age of 88 due to heart failure, local media reported on Friday.
Reuters

Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa poses for photographers as he arrives for a gala dinner at the US State Department in Washington.

Ozawa, known for his work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and other world-famous ensembles, suffered a series of health problems in recent years which forced him to cancel some of his concert and music festival appearances, Kyodo News reported.

Born in 1935 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning province, Ozawa lived in China with his Japanese parents in childhood.

He later pursued formal training in music, studied under world-renowned conductors and served as the music director for prestigious orchestras such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Vienna State Opera.

His music talent, long and illustrious career had earned him numerous international awards and honors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
