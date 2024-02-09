Explosions heard in Syria's Damascus

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Friday in what appeared to be another round of foreign missile attack.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Friday in what appeared to be another round of foreign missile attack, witnesses and local media reported.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported that the country's air defenses intercepted a foreign attack, giving no further details yet.

Meanwhile, witnesses told Xinhua that an explosion was heard in the Western Villas of Mazzeh neighborhood. Last month, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an air raid on a residential building in the same neighborhood.