Former Thai PM to be freed from prison: justice minister

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is to be freed from prison, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is to be freed from prison, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

Local media reported Thaksin was on a list of 930 prisoners who were qualified and approved for parole because of age or illness. He is serving a one-year sentence and being treated at a police hospital.