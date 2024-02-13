News / World

4 killed, 5 injured in confrontations on Lebanese-Israeli borders

Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0
Two Hezbollah fighters and two members of Al-Quds Brigades were killed on Monday, and five were wounded in confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders.
Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0

Two Hezbollah fighters and two members of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, were killed on Monday, and five were wounded in confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders, Lebanese security sources told Xinhua.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said the casualties resulted from 18 Israeli airstrikes on 11 towns and villages and about 100 shells on 21 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters launched several attacks on Israeli sites, including Birkat Risha, Zebdine, Ruwaisat al-Alam, Radar, Al-Samaqa, and Al-Manara and the Avivim settlement.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 268 people on the Lebanese side, including 187 Hezbollah members and 44 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     