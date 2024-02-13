News / World

Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Israeli large-scale airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah

Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0
China called on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Gaza's Rafah, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on Israeli large-scale airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which caused heavy casualties, and the Israeli military's plan to launch ground offensive against Rafah.

The spokesperson said that China is closely watching the developments in Rafah. "We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law. We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah," the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
