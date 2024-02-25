News / World

Singapore Airshow wraps up with record trade attendees

Xinhua
  23:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0
Nearly 60,000 trade attendees participated in the Singapore Airshow 2024, which concluded Sunday, up 10 percent from the previous high in 2018.
Xinhua
  23:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0

Nearly 60,000 trade attendees participated in the Singapore Airshow 2024, which concluded Sunday, up 10 percent from the previous high in 2018, according to the airshow organizer Experia.

All the 60,000 tickets for the public-open weekend were sold out, said the organizer.

C919 and ARJ21 jetliners produced by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) garnered wide attention, with orders for 40 units of C919 and 16 units of ARJ21 signed at the airshow, which kicked off Tuesday.

Boeing and Airbus also received orders for their passenger jets at the event, according to Experia.

Panel discussions on topics spanning aviation leadership, sustainable aviation, advanced air mobility, and China-Singapore aviation cooperation were held during the airshow.

The response for the Singapore Airshow 2024 signaled renewed optimism and momentum driving the aviation sector forward, said Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
COMAC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     