Singapore Airshow wraps up with record trade attendees

Nearly 60,000 trade attendees participated in the Singapore Airshow 2024, which concluded Sunday, up 10 percent from the previous high in 2018, according to the airshow organizer Experia.

All the 60,000 tickets for the public-open weekend were sold out, said the organizer.

C919 and ARJ21 jetliners produced by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) garnered wide attention, with orders for 40 units of C919 and 16 units of ARJ21 signed at the airshow, which kicked off Tuesday.

Boeing and Airbus also received orders for their passenger jets at the event, according to Experia.

Panel discussions on topics spanning aviation leadership, sustainable aviation, advanced air mobility, and China-Singapore aviation cooperation were held during the airshow.

The response for the Singapore Airshow 2024 signaled renewed optimism and momentum driving the aviation sector forward, said Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia.