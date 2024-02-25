Trump projected to win South Carolina Republican primary

Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary, multiple US media organizations projected Saturday night.

The Associated Press, ABC News, NBC News and Fox News made the projection just a few minutes after polls closed in the southeastern US state at 7 pm local time.

The defeat delivered a crushing blow to Haley, who was born in the state and served as its governor from 2011 to 2017.

A growing number of Republican figures have urged Haley to drop out so that they could focus on the fight against the Democratic Party. In a speech earlier this week, Haley vowed to continue her 2024 presidential campaign beyond Saturday's contest.