News / World

Early voting for Russian presidential election begins in remote areas of Far East

Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0
Early voting in remote areas for the Russian presidential election has begun in the regions of the Far East, local media reported on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0
Early voting for Russian presidential election begins in remote areas of Far East
Reuters

A banner informing of Russia's upcoming March 2024 presidential election is on display in a street in Donetsk on February 14, 2024.

Early voting in remote areas for the Russian presidential election has begun in the regions of the Far East, local media reported on Sunday.

Quoted by Russia's TASS news agency, Igor Shamraev, deputy chairman of the regional electoral commission of Kamchatka, said that about 30,000 people in Kamchatka could cast their ballots early. They include reindeer herders, meteorological station workers, lighthouse keepers and service members at isolated outposts.

The Federation Council of Russia has scheduled the presidential elections for March 17. The Central Election Commission of Russia has decided to extend the voting period to three days, from March 15 to 17, making it the first three-day presidential election in Russia.

In Yakutia, early voting in hard-to-reach and remote areas is expected to cover 129,000 voters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia has informed its employees of the planned routes to ensure the safety of the commission members.

In the Khabarovsk Territory, early voting has been organized for residents of hard-to-reach areas, shift workers, workers in the timber and mining industries and meteorological station workers, among others.

More than 4,000 voters in remote and hard-to-reach areas will participate in early voting in Chukotka. Nikolai Goncharov, chairman of the electoral commission of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, said that members of the precinct electoral commissions would reach them by helicopter and all-terrain vehicles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     