Russia foiled terrorist plot in Dagestan

Russia foiled a terror plot in a special operation in its Dagestan Republic, arresting three suspects, said the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the NAC said that special forces blocked the alleged terrorists in several apartments in residential areas of the cities of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.

The suspects were planning to "commit a number of terrorist crimes," it said in a statement.

Automatic weapons, ammunition and a ready-to-use improvised explosive device were discovered where the suspects were detained, the NAC added.

"There are no casualties among the civilian population or losses among the personnel of the law enforcement forces," it said. "The necessary operational search activities and investigative actions continue."

