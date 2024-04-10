﻿
Over 13,000 houses flooded in parts of Russia

More than 13,000 residential buildings have been flooded in parts of Russia, local media reported Wednesday.
Reuters

A satellite view shows flooding in Orenburg, Russia, April 3.

Most of the flooded areas are in the Orenburg region, where 12,800 houses were inundated, TASS news agency reported, citing the operational services.

Over 7,700 people have been evacuated in the Orenburg region, the press service of the regional government said.

In the city of Orsk in Orenburg, where the flood situation is the most severe, 6,793 residential buildings were flooded and 2,616 people were evacuated, of which 1,387 are in temporary accommodation facilities.

Due to a continuous rise in daily average temperatures, snowmelt, and rivers thawing, floods have been ravaging Russia's western Siberia, the Volga region and the Central Federal District.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
