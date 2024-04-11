Elephant bashes boy to death during zoo performance in Bangladesh

An elephant has bashed a boy to death at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 10:30am local time on Eid day on Thursday, Private news agency bdnews24.com reported.

The boy was the son of an elephant handler, said Jashim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of the Mirpur Division of police.

"Many people were visiting the zoo as part of their Eid celebrations," he said.

"The boy was with his father, the elephant handler, as they (the elephants) were showing off tricks like playing football. Suddenly, one of the elephants picked up the boy with its trunk and slammed him to the ground," the police official said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where a doctor on duty declared him dead, he said.

The elephant has since been separated and kept under special scrutiny.