1 killed, 5 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

One person was killed and five others were injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire into a crowd in northeast Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

CFP

One person was killed and five others were injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire into a crowd in northeast Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6pm Eastern Standard Time in the Carver Langston neighborhood in the US capital, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told a press conference Wednesday evening.

Preliminary information indicated that the suspects exited a vehicle and "began shooting into the crowd" outside a residential area, she said.

Two men, one woman, a nine-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy were transferred to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she added.