Helicopter crashes in Philippines, killing 2

A helicopter crashed Thursday morning at Cavite City in the Philippines, killing two people, said a military spokesperson.

A helicopter crashed Thursday morning at Cavite City in the Philippines, killing two people, said a military spokesperson.

The Robinson R22 training helicopter of the Philippine Navy executed emergency procedures at about 6:45am local time before crashing near a public market in Cavite City, said the spokesperson.

The two navy aviators were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries, he added.