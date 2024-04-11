Helicopter crashes in Philippines, killing 2
A helicopter crashed Thursday morning at Cavite City in the Philippines, killing two people, said a military spokesperson.
The Robinson R22 training helicopter of the Philippine Navy executed emergency procedures at about 6:45am local time before crashing near a public market in Cavite City, said the spokesperson.
The two navy aviators were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries, he added.
