10 million yen gold bowl stolen from department store in Tokyo

A pure gold bowl priced at about 10 million yen (US$65,000) was stolen from a Tokyo department store on Thursday, with police seeking a man caught on camera taking the item, local media reported.

A store staff member noticed that the bowl was missing from its display around noon at a gold exhibition at Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center in Tokyo and reported it to the police about 15 minutes later, Kyodo News reported, citing the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bowl was displayed under a clear plastic case without a lock, it said.

A surveillance camera caught a man in his 20s to 30s removing the bowl and placing it into his backpack at around 11:40am local time. He was wearing glasses and was in a sweatshirt, according to the police.

