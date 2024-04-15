Israel releases 150 Palestinians arrested in Gaza

Israel released on Monday 150 Palestinians who were detained during the military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.

The authority said in a press statement that the Palestinians were released via the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a separate statement that the Israeli forces released two of its ambulance crews after they had been detained for 50 days.

The statement added that the Israeli forces arrested them at a military checkpoint in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while they were on a mission to evacuate patients from the Al-Amal Hospital in February.

The statement disclosed that Israeli forces have detained six crews from the society, and their current situation remains unknown.

According to Palestinian human rights organizations, during the ongoing Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has arrested hundreds of Palestinians and transferred them to undisclosed destinations.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.