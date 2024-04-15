﻿
News / World

Israel releases 150 Palestinians arrested in Gaza

Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
Israel released on Monday 150 Palestinians who were detained during the military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.
Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0

Israel released on Monday 150 Palestinians who were detained during the military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.

The authority said in a press statement that the Palestinians were released via the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a separate statement that the Israeli forces released two of its ambulance crews after they had been detained for 50 days.

The statement added that the Israeli forces arrested them at a military checkpoint in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while they were on a mission to evacuate patients from the Al-Amal Hospital in February.

The statement disclosed that Israeli forces have detained six crews from the society, and their current situation remains unknown.

According to Palestinian human rights organizations, during the ongoing Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has arrested hundreds of Palestinians and transferred them to undisclosed destinations.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     