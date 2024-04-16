﻿
News / World

Church stabbing in Sydney 'terrorist' attack: police

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
The stabbing attack at a church in Sydney overnight was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act, police said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Church stabbing in Sydney 'terrorist' attack: police
Reuters

A crime scene cord is pictured at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack that took place during a service the night before, in Wakely in Sydney, Australia, on April 16, 2024.

The stabbing attack at a church in Sydney overnight was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act, police said on Tuesday.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she determined the stabbing was a terrorist incident after "consideration of all the material."

The stabbing attack, in which two church leaders were wounded, was deemed an act of religiously motivated "extremism" that intimidated the public, Webb told a news conference.

A spokesperson from the NSW Ambulance confirmed that four people were injured in the attack.

A teenager remained in police custody following the alleged stabbing at the church in Sydney's southwest overnight, NSW Police Force said in a statement.

Police were called to the church on Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing. A 15-year-old boy, who had been restrained by members of the public, was arrested by police.

A large crowd gathered outside, with further police from across the Metropolitan Region, including specialist units attending.

During a public order incident, projectiles were thrown at officers, during which a number of police officers were injured, police vehicles damaged, and property stolen, according to the police statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     