DPRK top leader guides simulated nuclear counterattack drill

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
The top leader of the DPRK oversaw a simulated nuclear counterattack drill involving super-large multiple rocket units on Monday.
The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) oversaw a simulated nuclear counterattack drill involving super-large multiple rocket units on Monday, in a bid to strengthen the prompt counterattack capacity of the country's nuclear force and raise a war deterrent, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

The DPRK artillery units of super-large multiple rocket launchers fired in salvo, with the projectiles accurately hitting the island target within 352 km range, according to the report.

The drill was specifically designed to "demonstrate the reliability, superiority, might and diverse means of the DPRK's nuclear force and to strengthen the nuclear force both in quality and quantity" and also served as a clear warning to the latest round of military confrontation by the United States and South Korea from earlier this month, as the two countries mobilized more than one hundred warplanes in a "combined joint formation drill", the KCNA report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
