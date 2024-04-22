﻿
Israeli warplane strikes wreckage of drone downed by Hezbollah

Xinhua
  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
An Israeli warplane carried out on Monday an air strike on the wreckage of an Israeli Hermes 450 drone that Hezbollah shot down Sunday night, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.
The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said the drone was shot down with a surface-to-air missile in the Lebanese village of Aaichiyeh in Jezzine District.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said the drone was shot down with a surface-to-air missile in the Lebanese village of Aaichiyeh in Jezzine District.

The Israeli warplane fired two air-to-surface missiles at the location where the drone had fallen, leading to its destruction, according to the sources.

Several Israeli drones have been downed within Lebanese territory since the beginning of the year.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
