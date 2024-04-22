﻿
Preliminary results show PNC wins majority in Maldives parliamentary election

The main ruling party People's National Congress (PNC) has won a majority in the Maldives' parliamentary election held on Sunday, local media reported.
AFP

An official displays a ballot paper during the counting of votes at a polling station during the country's parliamentary elections in Male on April 21, 2024.

PNC had won 50 out of the 93 seats by 8pm local time, the report said.

According to the Elections Commission, 368 candidates contested for 93 seats in the parliament.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
