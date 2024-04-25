Macron warns Europe could die of three challenges

Europe could die of three challenges it faces in security, economy and culture, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

Reuters

Europe could die of three challenges it faces in security, economy and culture, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in a speech on Europe at Sorbonne University in Paris.

Europe is in a situation of encirclement, pushed by many powers at its borders and sometimes within it, while some "uninhibited, regional powers" are showing their capabilities, he warned in a local live broadcast.

Macron also said that the European economic model as conceived today is no longer sustainable facing competition with the United States and China.

"In our Europe, our values, our culture are threatened," he added, because Europe is experiencing "the cultural battle, the battle of the imaginary, of narratives, of values, which is increasingly delicate."

This speech came seven years after his first speech on Europe at the university.