﻿
News / World

Macron warns Europe could die of three challenges

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Europe could die of three challenges it faces in security, economy and culture, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Macron warns Europe could die of three challenges
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on Europe in the amphitheatre of the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, April 25.

Europe could die of three challenges it faces in security, economy and culture, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in a speech on Europe at Sorbonne University in Paris.

Europe is in a situation of encirclement, pushed by many powers at its borders and sometimes within it, while some "uninhibited, regional powers" are showing their capabilities, he warned in a local live broadcast.

Macron also said that the European economic model as conceived today is no longer sustainable facing competition with the United States and China.

"In our Europe, our values, our culture are threatened," he added, because Europe is experiencing "the cultural battle, the battle of the imaginary, of narratives, of values, which is increasingly delicate."

This speech came seven years after his first speech on Europe at the university.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     