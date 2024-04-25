Wings of Paris Moulin Rouge collapse: media
14:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-25
The wings of the French legendary Moulin Rouge, located in the Pigalle district of Paris, collapsed, local media reported Thursday.
The wings fell off between 2am local time (4am GMT) and 3am local time (5am GMT) on Thursday, French media reported.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
