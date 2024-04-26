﻿
China voices concern over Israel's continued airstrikes in Syria

A Chinese envoy on Thursday voiced deep concern over Israel's continued airstrikes in Syria.
A Chinese envoy on Thursday voiced deep concern over Israel's continued airstrikes in Syria.

Israel has continued its airstrikes on Syrian territory. China finds this a cause for deep concern, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"Such acts constitute a grave violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. These acts will further push the regional situation to the verge of spiraling out of control," he warned.

The spillover effect of the current Gaza conflict continues. All parties must exercise restraint and refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions. Major powers outside the region should play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the regional situation, he told the Security Council.

On the situation in Syria, Geng said China has been a firm supporter of a political solution.

The international community should continue to promote a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process. China welcomes UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's extensive engagement with the parties. China hopes the Arab League and relevant regional countries will strengthen communication and cooperation with the Syrian government and play a constructive role in promoting a political solution, he said.

"We support the Syrian government in taking necessary measures to combat terrorism. We call on the international community to observe international law and Security Council resolutions, reject double standards, and combat all terrorism in Syria with zero tolerance," said Geng.

The current humanitarian situation in Syria is dire. The international community should increase its assistance to Syria and ensure that the early-recovery projects throughout Syria receive adequate and non-earmarked funding support, he said.

Cross-line humanitarian relief operations have been stalled for more than six months. Parties that exercise actual control in northwest Syria must show sincerity and work to facilitate positive progress in cross-line relief operations, he said.

Unilateral sanctions and the plundering of resources have long impeded Syria's efforts toward economic recovery, social development, and improvement of people's well-being. China urges the countries concerned to immediately cease their unlawful unilateral measures. Foreign forces must immediately end their illegal military presence in Syria, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
