Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on ship in Gulf of Aden, Israeli city

Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday claimed responsibility for the attack on the MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden and the launch of missiles toward the Israeli city of Eilat.

Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday claimed responsibility for the attack on the MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden and the launch of missiles toward the Israeli city of Eilat.

"We attacked the Israeli ship, MSC Darwin, in the Gulf of Aden with a number of naval missiles and drones, hitting it accurately," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The group consistently describes MSC-operated ships as "Israeli" for uncertain reasons.

"We also launched a number of ballistic and winged missiles towards targets in the southern Israeli city of Eilat," he said.

The spokesman stressed that the group will continue preventing all Israeli ships or those heading to Israel from transiting the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

"We emphasize that we will continue carrying out more attacks against targets in the Israeli city (Eilat)," Sarea added.

Hours earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on its website that it received a report of an attack 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

"The master (of the attacked ship) reports a loud bang heard and a splash and smoke seen coming from the sea. The master reports the vessel and all crew are safe," the British agency said, adding that "military authorities" were sent to the scene to provide support.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked ships or ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea since November last year in solidarity with Palestinians engaged in conflict with Israel.

Several ships have since been reportedly damaged, including the sinking of the British-operated cargo ship Rubymar in the Red Sea.

The Houthi attacks have forced several shipping companies to re-route around Africa, resulting in extended transit times and elevated costs.

A coalition of US and British naval forces in the Red Sea has been launching airstrikes on Houthi military targets since January, which were responded to by the Houthis with more intensified attacks that targeted the coalition's warships.