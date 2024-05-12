6.4-magnitude quake hits Near Coast of Chiapas, Mexico -- GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted Near Coast of Chiapas, Mexico at 11:39:10 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 14.66 degrees north latitude and 92.32 degrees west longitude.