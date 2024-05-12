Two hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat

Two government-run hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat on Sunday, triggering evacuations in both facilities.

Two government-run hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat on Sunday, triggering evacuations in both facilities.

Personnel belonging to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Fire Services and the local disaster management force were carrying out security checks inside the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri and the Burari Government Hospital in Burari area.

On May 1 nearly 100 schools located in Delhi and nearby areas had received a similar bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax.