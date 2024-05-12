﻿
News / World

Over 4,000 people evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

  23:20 UTC+8, 2024-05-12       0
More than 4,000 people have been evacuated in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks on Friday.
More than 4,000 people have been evacuated in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched the latest round of missile attacks on Friday, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said Sunday.

Among them, 2,097 people from the Kharkiv district, 1,377 from the Chuguev district, 29 from the Bogoduhiv district, and 570 others have been evacuated, Synegubov wrote on social media Telegram.

The Ukrainian authorities have provided temporary accommodation, as well as humanitarian, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the evacuees, the governor said.

In the past 24 hours, Russia struck 27 settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, killing three people, while the Ukrainian military repelled 31 attacks, he said.

On Friday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said battles were underway in the Kharkiv region after Russia launched a fresh offensive.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
