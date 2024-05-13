﻿
Gaza's health system to collapse soon due to fuel shortage: authorities

The Hamas-run health authorities on Monday warned that the health system in the Gaza Strip could collapse within hours due to a severe fuel shortage.
The Hamas-run health authorities on Monday warned that the health system in the Gaza Strip could collapse within hours due to a severe fuel shortage.

"As a result of the failure to bring the needed fuel to power hospital electricity generators, ambulances, and transport employees to their workplaces, the health system will collapse in a few hours," the health authorities said in a press statement.

Since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict seven months ago, the health authorities can barely deal with the high number of casualties, said the statement, adding that their staff are working around the clock every day to provide services to the people in Gaza.

On May 5, the Israeli army closed the Kerem Shalom crossing, a key entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, right after a Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers nearby.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
