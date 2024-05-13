Death toll from Russia building collapse rises to 14

The death toll climbed to 14 from the collapse of the residential building in Russia's Belgorod.

The death toll climbed to 14 from the collapse of the residential building in Russia's Belgorod, a city some 40 km north of the border with Ukraine, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

"The body of the ninth victim has been found under the debris of the building in Belgorod," the ministry was quoted by local media as saying.

Earlier reports said 18 people were missing as a 10-story residential building collapsed following a Ukrainian attack in Belgorod, where missile warnings had been issued repeatedly on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the air defense system had downed six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire rockets, and two Olkha rockets earlier in the day.

Fragments of a downed Tochka-U missile hit the residential building in Belgorod, according to the ministry.