Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,091: health authorities

  22:05 UTC+8, 2024-05-13       0
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,091, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 57 Palestinians and wounded 82 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,091 and injuries to 78,827, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, it said.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
