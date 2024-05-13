UN: 7.1 mln people face acute food insecurity in South Sudan through July

At least 7.1 million people will likely be experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity in South Sudan between April and July, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

The Sudan crisis resulted in 655,694 arrivals in South Sudan from Sudan as of April 30, with an average of about 1,800 people daily crossing into South Sudan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest report, released on Sunday evening.

According to OCHA, 79,000 individuals are at catastrophic levels, with the majority of them living in areas threatened by climate-related shocks, economic instability, or conflict.

The influx of returnees and refugees continues to put additional pressure on limited services at border points and areas of destination in South Sudan, OCHA said.

It said that an estimated 26,000 people were reported as displaced due to intercommunal violence between conflicting communities in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State.

In addition, according to OCHA, armed youth from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked cattle camps in Eastern Equatoria State, forcing about 6,500 people to flee to mountain areas. The attacks also resulted in several murders, the kidnapping of women and children, and the theft of animals.