﻿
News / World

Floods affect over 600,000 in India's Assam, death toll rises to 18

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
The ongoing floods in India's northeastern state of Assam have affected over 600,000 people and killed 18, officials said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Floods affect over 600,000 in India's Assam, death toll rises to 18
Ti Gong

Pedestrians wade through floodwaters after heavy rains in Guwahati, Assam, India on June 3.

The ongoing floods in India's northeastern state of Assam have affected over 600,000 people and killed 18, officials said Tuesday.

The floods have hit 10 districts – Hojai, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Dima-Hasao, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong West – and the situation remains grim.

"In Assam, the flood situation remains grim as 625,318 people are reeling under the deluge across 10 districts," an official said. "Four people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours and the number of deaths caused by the floods has so far reached to 18."

Additionally, four people are reported missing in Cachar district.

Officials said at present 577 villages are inundated and about 6,023 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the affected districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the local government has opened 191 relief camps and 108 distribution centers in the affected areas.

Authorities have also canceled some trains owing to the damage to railway tracks in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit districts.

The flooding hit the twin states of Assam and Manipur following heavy rains in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, which made landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     