Southern Germany grappling with floods' aftermath, expecting more rains

Reuters

Southern Germany continues to grapple with the aftermath of the severe flooding, which has left five people dead and several others unaccounted for following exceptionally heavy rainfall since last Friday.

While the situation improved in certain flood-hit areas in southern Germany, water levels remain high in parts of Bavaria along the Danube River.

Passau, situated at the confluence of the Danube, Inn, and Ilz rivers, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, where streets, squares, and schools remain closed while disruptions to public transport persist. Dams were also monitored throughout the night.

The German Weather Service has forecasted more precipitation and thunderstorms in Bavaria on Wednesday and Thursday. Despite decreases in water levels in some rivers, the Donau-Reis district office warned that open areas are still susceptible to inundation.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Reichertshofen in Bavaria, a badly affected area by the floods. "We can see here what we humans must never forget: The forces of nature are big, they are strong, and they can cause great destruction," Scholz said while promising assistance to those impacted by the flooding.

The German Farmers' Association expects "massive flood damage to land and buildings." While the clean-up has just begun in parts of southern Germany, insurers are preparing for a major loss event from the flooding, the German Insurance Association said on Tuesday.