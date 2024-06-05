﻿
Gunman fires shots at US embassy in Lebanon

The US embassy in Lebanon, located in the north of the capital Beirut, came under gunfire Wednesday morning, according to a statement by the Lebanese Army Command.

"The US embassy in Lebanon was exposed to gunfire by a Syrian national. Army members were deployed in the area and responded to the sources of fire, resulting in the injury of the shooter," the statement said, adding the shooter was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation was launched into the incident, according to the statement.

The US embassy confirmed in a separate statement on social media platform X that a "small arms fire" was reported near the entrance to the embassy at 8:34am local time.

"Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF (Lebanese Armed Forces), ISF (Internal Security Forces), and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, local media reported that the embassy was attacked by three gunmen on motorcycles, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire and a violent clash. Reports indicated one attacker was killed, another was wounded, and the third escaped. Security agencies are searching for the third suspect.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said he was following up on the incident with the army commander and leaders of security forces. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

