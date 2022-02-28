Russian wheat scapegoated for easing sanctions in Ukraine crisis

Accusations that China had eased trade curbs with Moscow by allowing imports of wheat from Russia is despicable attempt at smearing China.

As much of the world seeks to deescalate the crisis in Ukraine, a few are stoking the fire, supplying arms or blaming others by disseminating disinformation.

Recently, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison voiced his concerns over the "lack of strong response" from China, he cited reports that China had eased trade curbs with Moscow by allowing imports of wheat from Russia.

"You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable," Morrison said.

Such accusations were rejected by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin, who said in his press conference on February 25 that "For some time, the Australian side, entrenched in the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, has time and again spread disinformation to smear and criticize China. Such irresponsible behavior is despicable."

On February 24, when China's customs authority published a document on the approval of wheat imports from all Russian wheat-producing regions (formerly restricted to seven regions) on its portal, some imaginative politicians in the West linked this trade announcement to the military operation in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that day. As such, they believed the imports were a calculated move to undermine sanctions against Russia in the wake of its military operation.

If these politicians had a longer attention span, they would realize the wheat negotiations had concluded earlier, with one related to quarantine requirements for wheat imports inked on February 4, or 20 days before Russia commenced military operations in Ukraine.

In fact, the wheat agreement was just one of many signed that day during Putin's visit to China, during which he attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

More importantly, the document published by the General Administration of Customs was dated February 23, before the announcement of military operations.

Imports of Russian wheat should come as no surprise.

According to analysts, Australia was the top wheat exporter to China last year, accounting for 28.14 percent of the total, closely followed by the United States at 28.05 percent, and then Canada and France.

Russia contributed a mere 0.5 percent, although it is the top worldwide wheat exporter, accounting for 17 percent of global exports.

China's wheat imports supplement its domestic production, and the price of wheat from Russia is one-third the price in China.

The latest agreement extends regions approved for exports from seven to the entire Russian Federation, of great benefit to regions in the Far East.

Agricultural cooperation between China and Russia is not restricted to wheat. Recent Russian media reports suggest China has become a major importer of Russian beef and poultry.

To invest these trade deals with political overtures is a sign of bigotry and bias.