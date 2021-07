Bach will quarantine for three days. His arrival comes with Japan's government debating a new virus state of emergency that could limit or entirely bar spectators at the Games.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, with just two weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open.

