﻿
News / Nation

Chinese health authority dispatches medical response group to flood-hit Henan

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
China's National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to reinforce emergency and medical response efforts in central China's Henan Province.
Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Chinese health authority dispatches medical response group to flood-hit Henan
Xinhua

Photo taken on July 21, 2021 shows the scene after flood in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, central China's Henan Province.

China's National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to reinforce emergency and medical response efforts in central China's Henan Province, which has been ravaged by heavy rainfall and flooding.

Comprised of public health experts, the working group is tasked with instructing and assisting on-site medical response efforts in Henan; defusing potential risks in the province's medical and health care institutions to ensure they function in an orderly manner; and enhancing mental health assistance and pandemic control in the aftermath of the disaster, the commission said.

The commission has also mobilized national-level medical response teams from six neighboring provinces, and they are prepared to aid disaster relief work in Henan, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     