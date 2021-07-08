News / Sport

Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held without spectators in most of the venues as the Japanese capital has entered a 4th state of emergency because of surging COVID-19 infections.
Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held without spectators in most of the venues as the Japanese capital has entered a fourth state of emergency because of surging COVID-19 infections, according to media reports.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said that Olympic competitions in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama will take place behind closed doors.

A virtual five-party meeting, attended by and representatives of Japanese and Tokyo government, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, is being held on the matter and a final decision is expected to be announced later Thursday night. IOC president Thomas Bach, who arrived at Tokyo earlier on Thursday, has addressed the meeting via video conferencing.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has just put Tokyo under a new COVID-19 state of emergency, which runs from July 12 to August 22 and covers the duration of the Olympics.

Tokyo's confirmed cases rose to 920 on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     