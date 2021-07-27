﻿
Two more athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

Two more athletes staying in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said here on Tuesday.
Two more athletes staying in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said here on Tuesday.

Japan's state broadcaster NHK said that the athletes were among seven new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced that the athletes are from overseas. Two additional people from overseas, who are staying at the Olympic Village, were also confirmed as infected.

Three others, including a staff member related to the Games but staying outside the village, plus a committee employee, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NHK, the total number of Games-related infections has reached 155 since July 1, when the committee started announcing new cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
