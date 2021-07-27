﻿
China beats US to win 10m air rifle mixed team at Tokyo Olympics

The Chinese pair of Yang Qian/Yang Haoran defeated the US' Mary Carolynn Tucker/Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13 in the 10m air rifle mixed team event final at the Asaka Shooting Range.
Yang Qian (left) and Yang Haoran

The Chinese pair of Yang Qian/Yang Haoran defeated the United States' Mary Carolynn Tucker/Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13 in the 10m air rifle mixed team event final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

This is the second gold for Yang Qian, who won the first gold of this Games in the women's individual event at the Asaka Shooting Range. The Olympic debutant thus became the first-ever Chinese shooter to take two golds from one Olympics.

"I feel happy and excited to win such honor," said the 21-year-old who expressed gratitude for the support from her country and coach.

She continued to emphasize that she would be "a simple self."

"After walking down the podium, everything starts from zero. I need to always remember why I got started in the first place," she said.

Winning his first Olympic gold after an individual bronze earlier, Yang Haoran expressed satisfaction over his second Olympic journey.

"I was under huge pressure, but managed to handle my nervousness during the match and keep a cool head. I'm satisfied with the results," he noted.

"There's still a long way ahead, just keep working hard and improving," said the 25-year-old, who said earlier that he wished to feature in 50m three positions event for the next Olympics in Paris.

Shooters from both sides were in good form as the match was tied four times before the two Yangs shot for 21.3 points to the 20.8 of their opponents to win the third gold for the Chinese shooting team.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yulia Karimova/Sergey Kamenskiy helped ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) win the bronze with a 17-9 victory over South Korea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
