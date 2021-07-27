﻿
China's Chen/Zhang sail to Tokyo 2020 women's synchronised 10m platform gold

Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-27
Chinese divers Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi dominated the women's synchronised 10m platform, winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-27       0
People's Daily

Chinese divers Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi dominated the women's synchronised 10m platform, winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Chen and Zhang never conceded their leading position from the first dive en route to a winning total score of 363.78 points, over 50 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Jessica Parratto/Delaney Schnell from the United States snatched the silver with 310.80 points, and the bronze went to Mexican duo Gabriela Agundez Garcia/Alejandra Orozco Loza at 299.70.

Source: Xinhua
Special Reports
