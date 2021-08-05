Despite COVID, athletes stand up tall in Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics ends this weekend. Although it has been shadowed by the ongoing pandemic, Chinese athletes have grabbed their chance to make history at the games. What they have won are not only medals, but also friendship from the world.
Xinhua
China's Chen Long (right) exchanges his uniform with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen after Axelsen won their men's Olympics singles badminton final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on August 2.
Xinhua
China's Chen Qingchen (left) and Jia Yifan (right) hug Indonesia's Greysia Polii as Polii burst into cheerful tears after winning the women's doubles badminton final with partner Apriyani Rahayu at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on August 2.
Imaginechina
China's Lu Yunxiu, in yellow, celebrates with France's Charline Picon after placing first and second in the women's windsurfing final on July 31 in Fujisawa, Japan.
Imaginechina
Gong Lijiao (right) is congratulated by Valerie Adams, of New Zealand, after winning gold in the final of the women's shot put on August 1 in Tokyo. Adams, as a two-time Olympic champion, expressed her regard for Gong's champion performance. "I have competed against Lijiao for many many games. She's a great competitor," Adams said. "I think we are competitors but also friends."
Imaginechina
US gymnast Simone Biles congratulates China's Guan Chenchen after Guan clinched gold in the women's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie