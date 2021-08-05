News / Nation

Typhoon Lupit lands in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Typhoon Lupit made landfall in China's Shantou city, Guangdong Province, at 11:20am on Thursday.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Typhoon Lupit lands in south China's Guangdong
Xinhua

A fishing boat anchors at a port in Gangwei Town, Longhai District, Zhangzhou City, in southeast China's Fujian Province on August 4, 2021.

Typhoon Lupit made landfall in China's Shantou city, Guangdong Province, at 11:20am on Thursday, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second at its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

From 2pm on Thursday to 2pm on Friday, parts of Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience heavy downpours of 250-300 mm, according to an NMC forecast issued at 10am on Thursday.

China has activated a level four emergency response for flood and typhoon control, and dispatched a working team to Guangdong to guide local typhoon and rainstorm prevention work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     