Typhoon Lupit lands in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua

Typhoon Lupit made landfall in China's Shantou city, Guangdong Province, at 11:20am on Thursday, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second at its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

From 2pm on Thursday to 2pm on Friday, parts of Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience heavy downpours of 250-300 mm, according to an NMC forecast issued at 10am on Thursday.

China has activated a level four emergency response for flood and typhoon control, and dispatched a working team to Guangdong to guide local typhoon and rainstorm prevention work.