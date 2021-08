Jason Kenny won the men's keirin on Sunday to collect his seventh Olympic gold medal, overtaking Chris Hoy as Britain's most successful Olympian of all time.

AFP

Kenny put on a spectacular performance in the final, speeding away from the pack before completing victory ahead of Azizulhasni Awang. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen had to settle for bronze.