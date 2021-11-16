﻿
Beijing 2022 Winter Games unveils menu for athletes

Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have released a menu of 678 dishes that will be served during the Games to athletes from diverse cultural backgrounds.
Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have released a menu of 678 dishes that will be served during the Games to athletes from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The menu, approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was designed to meet the different dietary needs of athletes, while also taking religious diversity into consideration, said the organizers.

Those 678 dishes will be provided in turns, and around 200 dishes will be available for athletes each day in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The 2022 Winter Olympics coincides with China's Spring Festival, and food from different regions of China will enable global athletes to fully experience Chinese cuisine.

The catering service during the Games will strictly follow the Beijing 2022 Playbook, and masks, gloves and sanitizers will be provided in dining areas. Intelligent disinfection devices, temperature tests and guiding robots will also be used to facilitate COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Biodegradable tableware in dining areas will be used in an endeavor to hold a green Olympic Games. Other features to increase accessibility include braille menus and barrier-free access.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
