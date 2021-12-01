﻿
Li Xiaopeng tipped to replace Li Tie as China head coach

  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-01
Former midfielder Li Xiaopeng has been tipped to take over as head coach of the Chinese men's football team, replacing Li Tie who is facing a media backlash.
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
Li Xiaopeng tipped to replace Li Tie as China head coach
Li Xiaopeng

Li Xiaopeng has been tipped to take over the helm of the Chinese men's football team as a replacement for Li Tie who is facing a media backlash.

The former midfielder, the current head coach of Chinese Super League club Wuhan FC, is good at communicating and could be better equipped to deal with the media, according to a report from Soccer News.

"If there are no further twists, the change in the national team's head coach will come within days. Li Xiaopeng, in all probability, will succeed Li Tie," the Guangzhou-based newspaper reported.

Current coach Li Tie has stayed silent since the former defender hit back at his critics at the post-game press conference of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between China and Australia, which ended 1-1 on November 16.

His future with the Chinese team has been drawn into question by Chinese media after he was found to erase the logo of his side's sponsor in the pictures he posted on his social media account.

He was also accused of using his capacity as China's head coach to plug several products on his social media account.

Li Tie has offered an oral apology to Chinese Football Association president Chen Xuyuan for embroiling the Chinese side in controversies, a Beijing Youth Daily report said.

The Chinese team will complete the two-week mandatory quarantine on Thursday.

China, with only five points from six games in its World Cup qualification campaign, will take on Japan in its next game on January 27, 2022, and faces a near-impossible task of clawing its way back to qualify for the FIFA showcase in Qatar next year.

Meanwhile, the CSL will restart on December 12, the CFA announced on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, the second phase (rounds 15-22) of the CSL will start on December 12 and end on January 4.

During the 24-day span, a total of 64 matches will be played.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
