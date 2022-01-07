Beijing Winter Olympics COVID-19 plans look strong: WHO

Beijing's plans to ensure next month's 2022 Winter Olympics go ahead safely during the COVID-19 pandemic look strong, Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, said Thursday.

Beijing's plans to ensure next month's 2022 Winter Olympics go ahead safely during the COVID-19 pandemic look strong, Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization emergencies director, said Thursday.

Ryan said the UN health agency had worked with the International Olympic Committee to provide technical advice on the safe hosting of the Games.

"The Chinese authorities have very strict measures in place, and they've released a series of different playbooks. We continue to review those playbooks with the IOC," he told a news conference.